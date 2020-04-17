MVD Audio recording artist Bob Holz to release new album featuring Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones and trumpet legend Randy Brecker

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Fusion legend Bob Holz will release his fifth album for MVD Audio in late 2020. The record is titled "Holz-Stathis Collaborative". Joining Bob Holz is Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones. Both Bob Holz and Darryl Jones have played with the late jazz fusion guitarist Larry Coryell. Bob Holz wrapped up a busy 2019 which included featured concerts at The Whiskey A Go Go and Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, CA.

Bassist Darryl Jones joined Bob Holz in the recording studio fresh off the No Filter tour with The Rolling Stones. Darryl Jones has played bass for the Rolling Stones since 1993. He has also worked with Miles Davis and Sting.

The album features ten new original tunes penned by Holz, Billy Steinway and Dean Brown. The album is being recorded and mixed by multi platinum sound engineer Dennis Moody. Other musicians on the album include guitarist Dean Brown, trumpet legend Randy Brecker, saxophonist Brandon Fields, Blood, Sweat and Tears bassist Ric Fierabracci, pianist Billy Steinway, percussionist Alex Acuna, Ben Shepherd, Ada Rovatti and Diana Moreira. Internationally renowned jazz drummer and composer Bob Holz is signed to MVD Audio (a division of MVD Entertainment Group), managed by Eric Cohen of EC Music Agency and produced by Rob Stathis. In the past Bob Holz has worked extensively with Larry Coryell, Mike Stern, Stanley Clarke and Randy Brecker. Bob Holz endorses Paiste cymbals and Canopus Drums.

