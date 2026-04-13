mVISE Aktie

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WKN DE: A0KE04 / ISIN: DE000A0KE043

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13.04.2026 09:46:53

mVISE AG is in concrete negotiations regarding three investments


EQS-Media / 13.04.2026 / 09:46 CET/CEST

mVISE AG is in concrete negotiations regarding three investments

  • Focus on investments in three software-focused companies
  • Operational performance targets an annual EBITDA of EUR 1–1.5 million for mVISE
  • Negotiations regarding investment values totalling approximately EUR 8–12 million
  • Aiming for three German market leadership positions

Düsseldorf, 13 April 2026 – The Executive Board of mVISE AG has entered into concrete negotiations regarding investments in three software-focused companies.

The three companies are independent of one another. All three have software-centric business models and, with significant turnover, are clearly well to very well positioned in their respective market sectors. One of the companies is the German market leader in its end-customer-relevant business segment; the second company – one of the leading players in the ad-tech segment – operates a specialised SaaS platform; and the third target investment operates a proprietary cloud-based e-commerce platform that covers all processes for digital commerce and holds a leading position in a merchandising market segment. The targeted stakes, ranging from just over 10% to just under 30%, form the basis for each investment.

In line with its announced transformation strategy, mVISE plans to exert an operational impact across all three companies by taking over software development or acquiring a stake in it. The core approach will also include sales support and administrative consolidation. Furthermore, mVISE will contribute its long-standing experience in the strategic and operational development of companies and plans to fill management roles within the target companies for this purpose.

This operational impact represents an annual revenue potential of approximately EUR 3.0 million for mVISE, with recurring EBITDA of approximately EUR 1.2–1.5 million. Ralf Thomas, CEO of mVISE, explains: “Given the current market conditions, which are favourable for acquisitions, the direct contribution to mVISE’s EBITDA alone would justify a total purchase price of EUR 8–12 million. The equity values, which are to be valued just as highly, would not even be taken into account in this analysis.” Regarding the initial minority stakes, Thomas adds, “Although consolidation of the companies will not be possible in the first instance, the transactions are currently aimed at achieving total revenue of approximately EUR 40 million in the long term.” All companies also have significant growth potential, both within their respective markets and in terms of their earnings power. Ralf Thomas sets out the framework for the transactions for mVISE AG: “We are approaching these transactions with the strategic aim of being able to consolidate each of the three companies individually and, through our centralised approach, to establish ourselves as the undisputed market leader in Germany.”

Contact:
Ralf Thomas
CEO
mVISE AG
Stadttor 1
40219 Düsseldorf
Telefon: +49 (211) 78 17 80 - 0
Telefax: +49 (211) 78 17 80 - 78
E-Mail: ir@mvise-group.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: mVISE AG
Key word(s): Information technology

13.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: mVISE AG
Stadttor 1
40219 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (211) 781780-0
Fax: +49 (211) 781780-78
E-mail: ir@mvise-group.de
Internet: www.mvise-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0KE043
WKN: A0KE04
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2307052

 
End of News EQS Media

2307052  13.04.2026 CET/CEST

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