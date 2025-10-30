MVV Enamic and Amperfied implement charging infrastructure for MLP: 56 new charge points at the Wiesloch headquarters



56 charge points for electric vehicles of MLP employees

MVV Enamic as full-service provider responsible for planning, implementation, and operation

Amperfied is gradually developing into a system provider of tailor-made e-mobility concepts for business customers



MVV Enamic GmbH, the B2B subsidiary of Mannheim-based energy company MVV Energie AG, and Amperfied GmbH, a subsidiary of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), have installed and commissioned 56 charge points for electric and hybrid vehicles at the headquarters of financial services provider MLP SE in Wiesloch.

With the charging infrastructure now in operation, MLP is able to offer its workforce charging options tailored to their needs, thereby advancing its own sustainability efforts. MLP employees will now be able to charge their electric and hybrid cars at the Wiesloch site at a special rate.

“Promoting more sustainable mobility for commuting is an important part of our sustainability concept,” says Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg, CEO of MLP SE. “The installation of additional charge points and the gradual conversion of our vehicle fleet to an almost fully electric fleet are important milestones in further improving our carbon footprint.”

“In the field of electromobility, off-the-shelf solutions are no longer sufficient,” says Jürgen Otto, CEO of HEIDELBERG. “We work in partnership with our customers to define how we can create the greatest added value for them in each individual case, based on their specific needs – and this project in our immediate neighborhood is no exception. Amperfied not only brings a wealth of expertise in fleet charging to the table, but can also draw on HEIDELBERG's long-standing industrial experience.”

"For us as a full-service provider in the field of charging infrastructure – from project planning and delivery to operation – this project marks another milestone in supporting business customers with mobility and sustainability projects. Together with Amperfied, we are once again demonstrating how we are actively shaping the energy transition – while focusing on individual customer needs," says Dr. Johannes Werhahn, Managing Director of MVV Enamic.

Image:

Press Release | HEIDELBERG

Image: From left to right: Dirk Elkemann (Mayor of Wiesloch), Jürgen Otto (CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG), and Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg (CEO of MLP SE) at the opening ceremony of the charging park at MLP. (Image: ©MLP)

MVV at a glance

With more than 6,600 employees and annual sales of around Euro7.2billion in the 2024 financial year, MVV is one of Germany’s leading energy companies. Our activities focus on providing a reliable, economical and environmentally-friendly supply of energy to our industrial, commercial and private household customers. Here, we cover all stages of the energy value chain: from energy generation, energy trading and energy distribution to operating distribution grids through to our sales activities and environmental energy and energy-related service businesses. We are also investing in our future grid capability, modernising our generation plants and innovative green technologies.

We are pioneers of the energy transition. With our Mannheim Model, we have committed to a strategic course that will make us #climatepositive by 2035 – as one of the first energy companies in Germany. We are consistently promoting the heat transition, the electricity transition and the associated expansion in renewable generation methods, as well as green solutions for our customers. As certified by the international “Science Based Targets initiative” (SBTi), our climate targets and initiatives make us the first German energy company to be net zero compatible and a global leader in climate protection. According to prestigious rating agencies such as ISS ESG and Ecovadis, we are also one of the world’s best energy companies when it comes to sustainability. In all our activities, we can count on the mature competence and expertise of our employees. They stand to benefit from secure and attractive jobs in future as well.

MVV is a company in the Rhine-Neckar Metropolitan Region. The MVV Group has operations worldwide.

About HEIDELBERG

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) is a leading technology company that has been standing for innovation, quality and reliability in mechanical engineering worldwide for 175 years. With a clear focus on growth, HEIDELBERG as a total solution provider is driving further development in the core areas of packaging and digital printing, software solutions and the lifecycle business with service and consumables so that customers can achieve maximum productivity and efficiency. The company is also focusing on expanding into new business areas such as high-precision plant engineering with integrated control, automation technology and robotics as well as the growing green technologies. With a strong international presence in approximately 170 countries, the creative power and expertise of its around 9,500 employees, its own production facilities in Europe, China and the USA and one of the largest global sales and service networks, the company is well-positioned for future growth.

Amperfied GmbH, a subsidiary of HEIDELBERG, is a system provider of customized e-mobility services. The company's range of services now includes a cloud-based backend with an integrated billing solution, the integration of existing charge points from third-party manufacturers, maintenance services, and a rental model for charging infrastructure. In the future, Amperfied will expand its portfolio to include a modular DC fast-charging solution with a comprehensive range of services and an operating hours model geared to-ward maximum availability.

About MLP

With its brands Deutschland.Immobilien, DOMCURA, FERI, MLP, RVM and TPC, the MLP Group is the financial services provider for private, corporate and institutional clients. Special added value is created by networking the various perspectives and areas of expertise – enabling clients to reach better financial decisions. To this end, the MLP Group intelligently combines personal and digital offers. Several of the brands also offer selected products, services and technology for other financial services providers.

Deutschland.Immobilien – The real estate platform for clients and financial consultants

– The real estate platform for clients and financial consultants DOMCURA – The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms

– The underwriting agency for financial consultants and consultant platforms FERI – Multi asset investment firm for institutional investors and high net worth individuals

– Multi asset investment firm for institutional investors and high net worth individuals MLP – Financial consulting and banking for discerning clients

– Financial consulting and banking for discerning clients RVM – Risk manager for insurance and provision solutions for SMEs

– Risk manager for insurance and provision solutions for SMEs TPC – Benefit expert network for enterprises

An intensive transfer of knowledge and expertise takes place within the network. The specialists support one another in the areas of research and concept development, as well as in client consulting. This valuable and targeted interaction generates additional value for clients, for the company and for its shareholders. Economic success also forms the basis for accepting social responsibility.

The Group was founded in 1971 and today manages total assets of approximately EUR 63.9 billion for around 594,300 private and around 28,000 corporate and institutional clients, as well as non-life insurance premium volumes of around EUR 785 million.

Contact:

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AGCorporate Public RelationsThomas FichtlPhone: +49 (0)6222 82-67123Fax: +49 (0)6222 82-67129E-mail: thomas.fichtl@heidelberg.comInvestor RelationsSascha DonatPhone: +49 (0)6222 82-67120E-Mail: sascha.donat@heidelberg.com