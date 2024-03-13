|
13.03.2024 13:04:36
MX Holdings, Century Aluminum Form JV To Manufacture And Market Low-carbon Secondary Billet
(RTTNews) - MX Holdings and aluminum producer Century Aluminum Co. (CENX), on Wednesday have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a new joint venture focusing on the manufacture and marketing of low-carbon secondary billet.
This JV will deliver expertly engineered and technically advanced alloys, composed of increasingly high levels of recycled content produced with low-carbon processes.
In addition to the joint venture's offering, the companies plan to continue to produce billet at its existing, wholly owned Pennex facilities. Each company will produce various alloys to meet specific customer needs.
The JV expects to begin initial production in 2026, ultimately scaling output to 250 million pounds per year. This new venture will be the largest American-owned secondary billet supplier, worldwide.
The leadership team is currently considering several locations for the facility in the Ohio Valley region.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Century Aluminum Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Century Aluminum Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Century Aluminum Co.
|10,59
|-0,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwarten vor den US-Erzeugerpreisen: ATX tiefer -- DAX verteidigt 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der ATX zeigt sich am Donnerstag tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen erneute Rekorde zu sehen. Die Märkte in Fernost geben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.