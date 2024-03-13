Investieren Sie jetzt bequem und gebührenfrei in über 350+ Kryptowährungen - bei Bitpanda, dem offiziellen Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München. -w-
13.03.2024 13:04:36

MX Holdings, Century Aluminum Form JV To Manufacture And Market Low-carbon Secondary Billet

(RTTNews) - MX Holdings and aluminum producer Century Aluminum Co. (CENX), on Wednesday have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a new joint venture focusing on the manufacture and marketing of low-carbon secondary billet.

This JV will deliver expertly engineered and technically advanced alloys, composed of increasingly high levels of recycled content produced with low-carbon processes.

In addition to the joint venture's offering, the companies plan to continue to produce billet at its existing, wholly owned Pennex facilities. Each company will produce various alloys to meet specific customer needs.

The JV expects to begin initial production in 2026, ultimately scaling output to 250 million pounds per year. This new venture will be the largest American-owned secondary billet supplier, worldwide.

The leadership team is currently considering several locations for the facility in the Ohio Valley region.

