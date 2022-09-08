MX Names Nandita Gupta Chief Product Officer

Gupta brings more than 25 years of experience as a mission-driven product leader scaling payment platforms, building partnership networks, and developing open banking capabilities

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, today announced Nandita Gupta has been named Chief Product Officer. Nandita has more than 25 years of experience leading product and engineering teams, scaling payment platforms, developing open banking capabilities, and building a world-class financial institution and fintech partnership network. She will oversee the company's product and data science teams reporting to MX Chief Executive Officer Jim Magats.

"I had the pleasure of partnering with Nandita during much of my career at PayPal. She was consistently recognized for her deep subject matter knowledge, execution rigor, customer empathy, and team building skills," said Jim Magats, Chief Executive Officer, MX. "Nandita has strong expertise in scaling products and services globally, especially building and using open banking capabilities, which will serve MX well in our mission to empower the world to be financially strong."

Nandita joins MX following 17 years at PayPal where she was responsible for PayPal's internal 'payment as a service' platforms that powered the addition and usage of 1 billion financial instruments to the PayPal wallet. She also developed and managed the products and services responsible for PayPal's overall authorization rate which enabled an incremental 100 million transactions per year.

"The open finance landscape is evolving rapidly and I'm excited to join MX to help fuel the organization's growth by delivering world-class products and services," said Nandita Gupta, Chief Product Officer, MX. "I have always been a mission-driven product leader, guided by a desire to build financial products that help make life better for consumers and businesses. The MX mission is a powerful one and I look forward to working with this team to deliver on that mission and position MX as the leader in Open Finance."

Prior to PayPal, Nandita was a trained software engineer, successful tech startup founder, and product manager at various internet focused companies including Excite at Home, Primus Knowledge Solutions, and Sun Microsystems.

