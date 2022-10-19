MX Partners with Celero to Provide Personal Financial Management (PFM) Tools to Credit Unions in Canada

Celero integrates MX's PFM budgeting and planning tools into its digital banking platform

LEHI, Utah and CALGARY, AB, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, a leader in Open Finance, and Celero, a leader in digital technology and integration solutions, today announced an agreement to integrate MX's personal financial management (PFM) tools into Celero-hosted digital banking solutions.

Together with Celero, we can enable digital banking solutions with data-driven insights powered by MXinsights.

The award-winning MXinsights PFM platform delivers actionable real-time insights for a consumer based on their personal financial portfolio at their credit union. The agreement enables Celero credit union clients to integrate with the MX platform to provide their members with personalized, secure financial guidance about spending, budgeting, debt management, and account aggregation online and through a mobile banking app.

"Credit unions are deeply committed to supporting their members' financial well-being. In today's digital-driven world, it's increasingly necessary for them to find innovative ways to deliver on that commitment more than ever," said Colin Thrasher, Vice President, Digital Banking and Fintech at Celero. "For these reasons, we made the strategic decision to collaborate with MX. The integration of MX's industry-leading financial data platform into our digital banking solution is one more milestone in our commitment to delivering a first-class, omnichannel digital banking experience for our clients and their members. We are very pleased to add MX to our partner ecosystem to enable credit unions to offer members timely, personalized insights about their financial position and ultimately, contribute to their financial empowerment."

"As Canada shifts towards Open Banking, we're proud to stand with Celero in enabling credit unions to connect third-party accounts and help their members achieve their financial goals," said Raymond den Hond, Executive Vice President of Channel Partnerships, MX. "Together with Celero, we can enable digital banking solutions with data-driven insights powered by our MXinsights PFM platform. We're building a foundation for future innovation between our two companies while increasing the share of wallet and member loyalty for trusted credit unions in Canada."

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

About Celero

Celero is a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to credit unions and financial institutions across Canada. Clients trust Celero's proven track record delivering innovative banking technologies, digital and payment solutions, cloud computing, outsourcing, IT and advisory services. Celero offers reliability and security through its world-class hosted banking system and data center operations. With key partnerships across the globe, Celero also brings the scale and extensive capabilities of multinational technology companies and the focused expertise of fintech startups. For more information, visit celero.ca.

