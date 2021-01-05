MX partners with Hydrogen to drastically cut development time for embedded finance

SILICON SLOPES, Utah and NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MX, the leader in open finance and creator of the Money Experience category, today announced an integration partnership with Hydrogen to empower financial technology developers to build sophisticated fintech applications in minutes. New York-based Hydrogen enables any organization to quickly and easily offer complex fintech products or components.

The Hydrogen offering is a revolutionary approach that enables any business, regardless of technical ability, to implement innovative fintech components.

"We are very excited to formally launch this partnership with MX," said Mike Kane, Co-founder of Hydrogen. "As we tackle the enormous, embedded finance opportunity, our combined years of experience in working with financial institutions and technology companies made this a natural partnership for us. Together, Hydrogen and MX will empower financial strength, by helping businesses save hundreds of development hours and tens of thousands of dollars in integration costs."

In partnership with MX, Hydrogen will cut development time and costs by more than 80 percent, increasing clients' speed-to-market, and allowing valuable resources to be allocated to other aspects of their business. Powered by MX's financial data API, which provides access to MX account aggregation and industry-leading enhanced data, Hydrogen clients will now be able to easily embed and secure accurate financial data connections into their products. In addition, Hydrogen Money and Cards clients will gain access to other MX applications, such as best-in-class, automated financial management and machine learning powered insights, and reliable account connections for money movement.

Hydrogen's low-code API offering will enable more sophisticated organizations to build custom applications on top of their robust REST-based APIs, powered by MX's capabilities. This powerful platform provides orchestration, UI, business logic, and data cleansing capabilities.

"This partnership is a perfect match on so many levels," said Don Parker, EVP Partnerships, MX. "With Hydrogen, we now have a partner to help us service the embedded finance market, which is an increasingly important opportunity for MX. The partnership opens up MX functionality to even more fintech companies and organizations that are already working to improve financial strength and access to quality financial tools."

For more information about the MX Platform API visit: https://www.mx.com/products/platform-api/

About MX

MX, the leader in open finance and creator of the Money Experience category, helps the financial industry deliver data-driven money experiences and improve the financial lives of millions of people around the world. With MX, banks, credit unions, and fintechs can securely connect to the world's financial data through account aggregation, bank APIs, and transactional data enhancement. Founded in 2010, MX is one of the fastest-growing fintech innovators, powering more than 2,000 financial institutions and 43 of the top 50 digital banking providers to improve the financial lives of tens of millions of people worldwide. To learn more, visit www.mx.com .

About Hydrogen

Hydrogen is embedded finance simplified. Hydrogen allows businesses to configure and embed financial components with a single line of code, and no prior fintech experience. With Hydrogen, launch new programs, earn new revenue, and join the embedded finance revolution in under 5 minutes.

Hydrogen has been honored as World-Changing Technology from Fast Company, FinTech Startup of the Year from KPMG Luxembourg, and BBVA Open Talent USA winner. Hydrogen is also a graduate of the Mastercard StartPath, MassChallenge FinTech, and Plug and Play FinTech accelerator programs.

Hydrogen is committed to empowering any company to easily embed financial services, which will create an ecosystem for better, simpler, fairer, more transparent, and more affordable financial products. For more information, please visit www.hydrogenplatform.com and follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.

