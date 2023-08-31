|
31.08.2023 08:00:36
My £1,399 laptop refund from Amazon is a lost cause
I received a box with a book and other items instead of a computer, but the online retailer doesn’t seem to want to give me my money backI purchased a laptop from Amazon six months ago, but the parcel I received contained a book and other items packaged to mimic the weight and proportions of a laptop. Amazon instructed me to return it for a refund, sent a returns label and a courier to collect it. The courier, UPS, has since confirmed the package was lost in transit. It won’t allow me to apply for compensation as Amazon is the customer, not I. It tells me to ask Amazon to contact it. Amazon tells me to get UPS to call it, and has withheld the £1,399 refund. I have wasted months calling and emailing to no avail.MM, CardiffUPS is correct. Its contract is with Amazon and it is Amazon that should raise a compensation claim. In the meantime, it should have refunded you. This happened, but only after I intervened. It declares blithely: “We work hard to provide a great customer experience, and we’re sorry that hasn’t happened on this occasion.” Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
