My 2 Best Cybersecurity Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A new cybercrime group known as Lapsus$ is tearing through the tech industry. In the last month alone, Lapsus$ hackers have claimed responsibility for an attack on Nvidia in which employee passwords were leaked, an attack on Microsoft in which some source code for certain products was leaked, and an attack on Samsung in which source code for Galaxy devices was stolen. Each of those situations is still evolving, but they already serve as a grim reminder that effective cybersecurity is critical.With that in mind, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have distinguished themselves as leaders in the cybersecurity industry, and both stocks look like smart long-term investments. Here's what you should know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading