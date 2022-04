My 2 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whether you're a new investor or a seasoned professional, dividend stocks can be a good way to diversify a portfolio and generate passive income. And dividend-paying businesses with strong prospects for future growth can make for even better investments.Passive income combined with share price appreciation can turbocharge your portfolio, and companies like Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) and Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) check both boxes. Let's find out a bit more about these two dividend stocks that might just be right to buy now and hold for the next decade.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading