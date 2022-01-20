My 2 Best Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recent market volatility has hit growth stocks particularly hard. In an effort to subdue soaring inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates at least three times in 2022. And while that move should curb rising prices, it will also make it more costly to borrow money, which threatens to slow the expansion of high-growth companies that need to issue debt. Not surprisingly, Wall Street's enthusiasm for such investments has evaporated.That being said, those headwinds are temporary, and downturns are often great buying opportunities. Growth stocks in the S&P 500 have produced a total return of 973% since March 2009, crushing the 607% total return in value stocks, according to research from Yardeni. That data makes a strong case for adding a few high-growth companies to your portfolio, especially with so many stocks trading at a discount.For instance, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) have fallen 28% and 74%, respectively, from their all-time highs, but the future still looks bright for both companies. Here's what you should know.