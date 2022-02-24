My 2 Best Metaverse Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The metaverse promises to be the next big technology, an evolution of the internet that blends virtual and augmented reality with work, entertainment, commerce, and social interaction. While we are still years away from a true metaverse, some blockchain video games already look like promising precursors to that technology.Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) and Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) could one day be incorporated into a larger network of virtual worlds. But in the meantime, the native cryptocurrency from each game -- AXS for Axie Infinity and MANA for Decentraland -- could be a smart way to cash in on the multitrillion-dollar metaverse.Here's what you should know.Continue reading