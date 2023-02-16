My 2 Favorite Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The financial sector as a whole hasn't been a great performer recently. Many banks have underperformed the S&P 500 as investors fear a recession leading to a rise in defaults, as well as a slowdown in consumer spending.However, for patient long-term investors there are some attractive opportunities in the banking space. Here are two in particular -- both of which are cornerstones of my own stock portfolio -- that are trading at cheap valuations and could deliver market-beating total returns in the years ahead.Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has seen its margins increase dramatically as interest rates rise. In fact, the bank's net interest income in the fourth quarter was 29% higher year over year. However, the stock trades for a low valuation of just over 1.1 times book value and less than 11 times forward earnings, and one of the biggest reasons is a fear that a recession could lead to widespread consumer defaults.