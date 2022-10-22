|
22.10.2022 16:37:00
My 2 Favorite Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now
Nobody likes to see their portfolio's value fall, but long-term investors know this truth about bear markets: If you're a net buyer of stocks, bear markets are the best times to buy. That's because so many great businesses are trading at a discount. At times like these, investor sentiment is driven largely by fear. In this case the fear is over a recession and the prospect of rising interest rates. However, market sentiment will eventually shift, and when it does, you can bet that many of these stocks, especially the ones with strong fundamentals, will come roaring back.If you're on the hunt for bargain stocks, two of my favorite companies look surprisingly cheap. Keep reading to see why Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Target (NYSE: TGT) are screaming buys right now.Like much of the tech sector during this bear market, Airbnb's stock performance has been rocky. Shares surged through much of 2021 after its 2020 initial public offering (IPO), but have since given back those gains, tumbling 33% so far in 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
