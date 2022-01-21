|
21.01.2022 13:40:00
My 2 Favorite Stocks Right Now
With so many excellent stocks in the market, it's challenging to pick only two. But after browsing the long list of stocks I follow, I have found two that look especially attractive right now. Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is a travel company rebounding from the devastations caused by the pandemic. And Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is an image-based social media business still in the early stages of its expansion. Keep reading to find out why these are my favorite two stocks at the moment. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!