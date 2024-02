My 2 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now

The market is ripe with excellent buying opportunities today, from quality stocks that have been unfairly beaten down to unstoppable players that have plenty of room to run. But two of my favorite types of stories right now are promising recoveries and young, undiscovered gems. Two perfect examples are Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) and Chewy (NYSE: CHWY).Carnival is the recovery story, making incredible progress after difficult times earlier in the pandemic. And Chewy, after reaching the milestone of its first profit in 2022, is expanding in smart areas that could increase this young company's growth over time. These and other points make them my two favorite stocks to buy right now . Let's take a closer look at each.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel