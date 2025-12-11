NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
11.12.2025 08:15:00
My 2 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
Back in 2020 and 2021, many retail investors loaded up on speculative growth stocks at sky-high valuations. That buying frenzy was largely driven by stimulus checks, social media buzz, a fear of missing out, and the rise of commission-free trading platforms.But in 2022 and 2023, many of those meme stocks collapsed as rising interest rates popped their bubbly valuations and drove investors toward more conservative blue chip stocks. In 2024 and 2025, that pressure eased as interest rates declined -- but only some of the top growth stocks bounced back. So instead of pouring all of your money into speculative stocks or conservative blue chip plays, it makes more sense to own both types of stocks across a diversified portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!