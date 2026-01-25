NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
25.01.2026 15:15:00
My 2 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the market soaring to new highs, it may seem like there are no cheap stocks to buy. At least that would be the case if you only looked at the highfliers getting all the attention on financial-focused TV networks. Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are all the rage there, and their valuations now reflect that.Investors looking to find cheap stocks for their portfolios in 2026 will need to look elsewhere, focusing instead on under-the-radar stocks. To help with that search, consider Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) and Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY).Here's why these are my two best consumer stocks to buy right now, in part because they circumvent the AI market mania.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!