|
17.01.2024 16:30:00
My 2 Top "Magnificent Seven" Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Hold Forever
The so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks didn't get that moniker for no reason. It refers to a group of tech companies that have historically delivered market-crushing returns and could continue to do so. No doubt, every single one of them is worth some consideration, and in my view, most have a place in most investors' portfolios.However, two of these corporations, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), are my favorites, although they are very close. Let's consider why these two tech juggernauts are excellent forever stocks.Apple's market cap is inching closer to $3 trillion, and the company's biggest growth driver in the past 15 years, namely the iPhone, has lost traction. To be clear, the iPhone continues to generate tens of billions in sales every year for Apple and remains its largest category in terms of revenue. But it simply doesn't drive the same kind of top-line growth that it once did.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssenkungsfantasie wird ausgepreist: US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt mit kräftigen Abgaben -- DAX beendet Handel verlustreich -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten am Mittwoch unter Druck. An der Wall Street traten Anleger am Mittwoch den Rückzug an. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben zur Wochenmitte deutlich nach.