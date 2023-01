My 2 Worst-Performing Stocks in 2022: What I Think Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

2022 was not kind to early-stage tech companies, and that includes Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) and Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH). Both companies got hammered in 2022, and in this episode, Jamie examines the drivers behind each business's poor performance. He also dives into what he learned from investing in both of these companies, and which one he still has some faith in. If you enjoyed this video, leave a like and consider subscribing. *Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 18, 2023.Continue reading