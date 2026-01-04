NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
04.01.2026 11:35:00
My 3 Favorite Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now
Artificial intelligence (AI) is arguably the most significant advance in our society since the smartphone essentially put the internet in everyone's pocket, giving rise to the app economy, mobile payments, on-demand videos and music, and mobile commerce. Smartphones have changed the world -- and completely altered both the stock market and the companies whose stocks are traded daily.AI is bringing a similar sort of disruptive change as computers become increasingly powerful, incorporating machine learning, large language models, and deep reasoning. AI is changing how we work, think, and entertain ourselves. Companies are working overtime to launch new AI features that help them operate more efficiently, as well as to captivate users with innovative services and products.There are a lot of different ways to invest in AI -- you can buy stock in companies that are using AI inside their own operations (enterprise AI), those that make consumer-facing products (applied AI), or those that are taking big swings at making entire full-stack products.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
