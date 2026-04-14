The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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14.04.2026 14:52:00
My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Own When the Market Gets Ugly
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has recovered most of its losses from this year and is roughly flat year to date as of this writing. However, it's correlating with what's happening with the war in Iran, and if the ceasefire doesn't hold or there's continued volatility in oil prices, it could plunge again.Successful investing means holding on through challenging times and changing markets. Part of that is owning excellent dividend stocks that protect your portfolio when things get rough. If you need some protection, I recommend Realty Income (NYSE: O), Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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