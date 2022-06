My 3 Favorite Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical uncertainties, and other macro headwinds have crushed many promising stocks over the past year. Names that generated multibagger gains throughout the pandemic now trade below pre-pandemic levels, and their near-term prospects seem grim as investors rotate toward more conservative investments.That said, the recent sell-off has also created some lucrative buying opportunities for long-term investors. For those with patience, these three stocks are screaming buys right now: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU).MercadoLibre, the largest e-commerce company in Latin America, currently trades at just three times this year's sales. That's a ridiculously low price-to-sales ratio for a company expected to generate 47% sales growth this year and another 30% growth next year.Continue reading