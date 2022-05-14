|
14.05.2022 17:30:00
My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now
The stock market sell-off has created many attractive opportunities. At the top of my list are Chegg (NYSE: CHGG), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). These three are excellent businesses trading at cheap valuations. I know that the market may remain volatile for some time, but I trust these businesses will continue making progress in enhancing sales and profitability. Here's an explanation of why these are at the top of my list. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
