My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Good companies don't go on sale very often. When they do, you usually have to buy when there are near-term negatives weighing down the shares. Basically, you need to hold your nose when you hit the buy button.But if you can stomach investing when others are fearful, you might want to look at Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), and 3M (NYSE: MMM) today. These are three of my favorite stocks at the moment.Chipmaker Texas Instruments' dividend yield is roughly 2.8% today. That's toward the high end of the company's historical yield range and suggests that the shares are trading at a relatively cheap level. That makes sense because the cyclical chip sector is facing a weak patch. What's interesting here is that Texas Instruments is going on a spending spree ($3.5 billion a year between 2022 and 2026) as it looks to build new chip factories.Continue reading