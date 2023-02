My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We're two months into 2023, and investors are doing their best to interpret the conflicting signals in the market. Fourth-quarter earnings from the S&P 500 were slightly better than expected, according to Factset, and the unemployment rate remains low, showing the economy has been resilient in the face of rising interest rates.However, investors are still paying close attention to the Federal Reserve, and central bankers have indicated they intend to keep raising interest rates. Meanwhile, a number of economists and chief executive officers now expect a recession to hit in the second half of the year.If you're looking for stocks to buy in today's uncertain environment, it makes sense to pick companies that have proven themselves over the last year in a challenging macro environment. Keep reading to see three of my favorite stocks that have done just that.Continue reading