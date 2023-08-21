|
21.08.2023 16:30:00
My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now
There are many attractive options available for investors to choose from on the stock market. And those potential buys look even more attractive when a broader market drop reduces stock prices, as it has recently. Personally, I prefer businesses with strong brands, ample cash flow, and the potential for market-thumping growth over many years. It's a bonus if the company pays a steadily growing dividend, too.Let's look at a few stocks that meet these criteria and are trading at an attractive price today. Read on for good reasons to like Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) right now.Coca-Cola has just about everything an investor could want in one stock. It enjoys a dominant market position, industry-leading profitability, and it has plenty of cash to go around. It's no slouch in the growth department, either. Organic sales were up 11% in the most recent quarter while adjusted earnings expanded at the same rate. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!