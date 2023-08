My 3 Favorite Stocks Right Now

There are many attractive options available for investors to choose from on the stock market. And those potential buys look even more attractive when a broader market drop reduces stock prices, as it has recently. Personally, I prefer businesses with strong brands, ample cash flow, and the potential for market-thumping growth over many years. It's a bonus if the company pays a steadily growing dividend, too.Let's look at a few stocks that meet these criteria and are trading at an attractive price today. Read on for good reasons to like Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) right now .Coca-Cola has just about everything an investor could want in one stock. It enjoys a dominant market position, industry-leading profitability, and it has plenty of cash to go around. It's no slouch in the growth department, either. Organic sales were up 11% in the most recent quarter while adjusted earnings expanded at the same rate. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel