NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
17.01.2026 14:15:00
My 3 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
Just a few weeks into 2026, the market is already off to a strong start. Many companies have updated investors about exciting new projects, like Nvidia's recent description of its upcoming launch of Vera Rubin, its next-generation AI platform.Anything could happen this year, as always, so you want to make sure your portfolio is full of excellent stocks that can help you achieve growth and stay safe.My three favorite stocks to buy right now -- Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Realty Income (NYSE: O) -- offer a mixture of growth and value to help you along the way.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
