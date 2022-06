My 3 Highest-Conviction Growth Stocks Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Zero. That's the grand total of growth stocks in my portfolio that I've sold as the stock market has declined in recent months. Sure, quite a few of the growth stocks that I own have plunged a lot more than the overall market has. But my underlying premise for buying the stocks hasn't changed, so I've stayed the course.However, there definitely are some stocks whose prospects I like better than others. Here are my three highest-conviction growth stocks right now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading