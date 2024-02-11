|
11.02.2024 11:03:00
My 3 Monster AI Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in the New Bull Market
The past two years have kept investors on the edge of their seats. In 2022, the three major indexes slipped into bear territory, then rebounded in 2023 as growth stocks soared. But it wasn't until about a month ago that the S&P 500 hit a new all-time high, confirming a bull market has indeed arrived.The bull market didn't just start and instead has been in action ever since stocks began recovering from their bear market lows. Bull markets always are declared well after they've begun, but since they generally last for years, there's still plenty of time for investors to benefit. And one of the best ways is to invest in stocks linked to growth as they often thrive in bull environments.You can find plenty of great possibilities in one of today's fastest growing markets, artificial intelligence (AI). The global AI market is forecast to grow in the double digits this decade to possibly reach beyond $1 trillion by 2030. Three stocks in particular may come out on top in this technology that could revolutionize everything from business to daily life. Here are my monster AI growth stocks to buy hand over fist in the new bull market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 423,00
|-0,82%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.