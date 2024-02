My 3 Monster AI Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in the New Bull Market

The past two years have kept investors on the edge of their seats. In 2022, the three major indexes slipped into bear territory, then rebounded in 2023 as growth stocks soared. But it wasn't until about a month ago that the S&P 500 hit a new all-time high, confirming a bull market has indeed arrived.The bull market didn't just start and instead has been in action ever since stocks began recovering from their bear market lows. Bull markets always are declared well after they've begun, but since they generally last for years, there's still plenty of time for investors to benefit. And one of the best ways is to invest in stocks linked to growth as they often thrive in bull environments.You can find plenty of great possibilities in one of today's fastest growing markets, artificial intelligence (AI). The global AI market is forecast to grow in the double digits this decade to possibly reach beyond $1 trillion by 2030. Three stocks in particular may come out on top in this technology that could revolutionize everything from business to daily life. Here are my monster AI growth stocks to buy hand over fist in the new bull market.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel