NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
24.01.2026 19:34:00
My 5 Favorite Stocks to Buy Right Now
With the market being roiled with talks of Greenland and tariffs, the consumer space is the one that always seems to take the brunt of it. However, there are now some really attractive stocks in that segment.Here is a rundown of my five favorite stocks at the moment.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!