Telefonica Deutschland Aktie

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WKN DE: A1J5RX / ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9

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01.09.2026 08:00:47

My abusive and aggressive partner left me but O2 insists I meet him in person

I need to take him off my family account, but it says the only way is for him to join me for a joint call with O2My partner packed up and disappeared with his children while I was out with friends. I was left having to foot all our bills, including rent, which has made me financially stressed.We had a family plan with O2 which meant family phones were all registered to my account. When my partner left, he stopped paying his share of the monthly phone bill, so I set about trying to remove his, and his children’s, phones from the account. O2 explained he would need to join a conference call with me and O2 to agree the transfer of the numbers in question. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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