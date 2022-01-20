|
20.01.2022 14:49:00
My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
The cryptocurrency sector as a whole has been under pressure in recent months. At the same time, many signs point to digital coins becoming well-respected financial and programming tools. The cryptocurrency winter isn't likely to last much longer in my eyes, which means it's high time to pick up some high-quality coins and tokens while the fire sale lasts.In particular, I see a bright future for the cross-border payment system Ripple and its XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) token.XRP prices have fallen 41% since the recent peak in mid-November, outpacing value-store powerhouse Bitcoin and decentralized programming token Ethereum by a wide margin.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
