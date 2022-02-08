|
08.02.2022 14:00:00
My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now
As the cryptocurrency market matures, investors are finding different values and uses for different digital currencies. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is seen as "digital gold," Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is the leading smart-contract crypto, and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is the fast, low-cost cryptocurrency. Despite being smaller by market cap, Solana has a rich ecosystem of applications and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) being developed and real-world utility being added. And the recently announced Solana Pay product could upend credit cards. It's this growing ecosystem that makes this my top cryptocurrency to buy today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
