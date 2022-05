My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrencies have been tumbling over the last six months. Many investors are losing patience with digital assets, which still lack a legal and regulatory framework. In addition, those who expected crypto coins to provide a safe haven in times of rising inflation rates have been disappointed, and even some so-called stablecoins have been unstable recently.At the same time, most of the major cryptocurrencies kept working as designed while their development teams pushed them toward a brighter future. There are many reasons to believe in a market where cryptocurrencies and blockchain networks will have disrupted traditional systems such as banking, payments, and data management. In that world, you should make sure that your investment portfolio has some exposure to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).The leading platform for smart contracts and decentralized computing is a no-brainer buy today. Here's why.Continue reading