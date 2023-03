My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cryptocurrency market is in constant flux, with digital currencies soaring and tanking daily. Amid this volatility, it might be difficult to pick a token worth buying into.That said, looking among this year's biggest gainers, Lido DAO (CRYPTO: LDO) is one token that has caught my attention. I think this is a crypto that's worth buying, despite its incredible year-to-date move of more than 170%.Let's dive into why this decentralized liquid-staking solution for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is worth considering as it continues to soar.