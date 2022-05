My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the first quarter, most of the FAANG companies delivered underwhelming financial results. Alphabet missed earnings estimates on the bottom line, Meta Platforms posted its slowest sales growth as a public company, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned in its first quarterly loss since 2015.With the exception of Apple, all of the FAANG stocks have fallen at least 20% from their highs, and most have fallen much further. That creates a buying opportunity, and Amazon looks like the best bargain of the bunch.Here's why.Continue reading