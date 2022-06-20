My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most investors have heard of FAANG, an acronym that represents Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google) (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL). Some of the names may have changed a bit, but these companies are still among the most influential in the tech world, and they operate some of the most powerful and lucrative business models on Earth.Staying on top is hard. Some of the FAANG stocks still get most of the headlines, like Apple, while some, like Netflix, have struggled recently. But if you had to pick just one of these blue-chip stocks to hold forever, Alphabet is the obvious choice. Here's why.All the FAANG stocks have grown to their massive sizes by dominating the markets they operate. However, Alphabet has shown an ability to dominate in multiple arenas. The company generates most of its revenue through ads, but it attracts eyeballs in many ways.Continue reading