My Best Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Under Warren Buffett's leadership, Berkshire Hathaway stock is up 527% over the past 20 years, easily beating the 295% return of the broader S&P 500. That outperformance is due in large part to Buffett's expertise as a stock picker. Berkshire's investment portfolio generated nearly $78 billion in gains last year alone.Buffett, through Berkshire, currently has a stake in 49 different companies, and many of them look like long-term market beaters. But Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stands out from the pack. It has established itself as a key player in three high-growth industries, and with shares trading 34% off their high, now looks like a great time to buy.Here's what you should know.