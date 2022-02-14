My Biggest Mistake Investing in Renewable Energy Markets

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this clip from "The High Energy Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 8, Motley Fool contributors Travis Hoium and Jason Hall share their biggest mistake in investing in the solar energy market over the last decade.Travis Hoium: One of the mistakes that I made is that, you can see that this is clearly the future of energy, but costs have been coming down so rapidly that, from a manufacturing standpoint, specifically, it has basically more than offset the growth that you have in volume. Whereas you might think of something like Moore's law in the semiconductor space, the idea was costs are going to come down really rapidly, but our volume growth is going to outpace those cost reductions. Over time, we're going to actually grow revenue and grow net income. Solar companies, revenue has gone like this because costs have come down as volumes have gone up, and the bottom line has just not been what you would hope in analogous industries that are having falling costs just because you're not going to grow 100% per year for 20 years. That's been a mistake that I have made over the last 10 years, is underestimating how quickly costs are coming down.Continue reading