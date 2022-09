My Biggest Worry About Gilead Sciences

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One measly percent. That's how much Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ: GILD) revenue increased in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the prior-year period. And its earnings declined by a double-digit percentage year over year. That sort of financial performance gives investors reason to be moderately concerned about Gilead over the near term. But what about the long term? Here's my biggest worry about Gilead.Gilead remains heavily dependent on its HIV therapies. In Q2, HIV drugs generated more than two-thirds of its total revenue. If you delve further into the details, you'll see that two drugs -- Biktarvy and, to a lesser extent, Descovy -- appear to be cannibalizing sales of Gilead's other HIV drugs. Continue reading