23.08.2023 08:00:01
My brother is dying but E.ON keeps calling him
I have lasting power of attorney but the energy firm persists in harassing him for paymentsMy younger brother was recently admitted to a hospice for end-of-life care. I hold lasting power of attorney (LPA) for him and manage his financial affairs. My brother has an outstanding electricity bill and I have asked for E.ON to send it to me for payment. I sent it the LPA document and have many times asked it to communicate through me. However, it persists in harassing my brother for payment with emails, texts and phone calls. It confuses and distresses him enormously. I’ve complained but to no avail.JF NorwichThis incompetence has added immeasurably to your family’s suffering at this grievous time. The day after you wrote to me, you say E.ON called your brother twice in one day as he lay in his hospice bed. In vain have you explained his situation and provided your own contact details. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
