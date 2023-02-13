|
13.02.2023 16:30:00
My Credit Score Dropped Nearly 50 Points -- And I'm OK With It
Every month, one of the credit cards I use shares an updated FICO credit score with me. With its February update, my score dropped a whopping 49 points. That move knocked me down to a lower rating classification in the credit rating system, making it appear as though I'm a bigger credit risk than I was before.Yet the key reason my score dropped so much is that I paid off my mortgage. Indeed, the key negative driver affecting my score is described as follows: "There is either no recent activity or insufficient information about your installment loans. Having a loan along with other types of credit demonstrates that you are able to manage a variety of credit types."Only in the squirrely world of algorithmically driven ratings does paying off a huge debt and freeing up nearly $1,800 per month in cash flow make someone a worse credit risk. Frankly, I'd rather have that much more cash in my pocket every month than the bragging rights of a higher credit score. That's why I'm OK with having my credit score drop nearly 50 points.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schlussendlich unverändert -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Montag kaum verändert, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegte. Anleger an den US-Börsen wagten sich am Montag aus der Reserve. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenstart überwiegend aufwärts.