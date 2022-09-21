|
21.09.2022 08:00:21
My father was fined for parking in a reserved space for which he had paid £2,000
On the reservation agreement the parking is circled and he was given a key fob to access itIn 2021 my elderly parents bought a flat in a new development by Martin Oppenheimer which was being marketed by the estate agent Connells. They paid an extra £2,000 for a parking place. On the reservation agreement, issued by Connells, the parking provision is circled, and my parents were given a key fob to access the car park. A year later, my father received a parking ticket while on the site and was informed that he did not have parking registered to his property. It transpires the parking space was omitted from the lease, as Connells did not include it in the memorandum of sale sent to the conveyancing solicitor. The company has offered a goodwill payment of £1,000 for this shortfall. Martin Oppenheimer has not responded to my inquiries about buying a space. My father trusted that the legal documents were correct and, since he was given access to parking, and parked without hindrance for over a year, he did not have reason to question them.AC, London Continue reading...
