NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

17.01.2026 14:45:00

My Favorite Artificial Intelligence Stock to Buy Right Now

Google's parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), is one of the original Silicon Valley tech giants that have come to dominate the stock market.It has also emerged as the leader among those original tech giants in artificial intelligence (AI), and it's eating into the market share of OpenAI, the company that made AI mainstream in the first place with the launch of ChatGPT back in late 2022.OpenAI might have launched the first large language model (LLM) to achieve mass success, but since its peak 50% market share in the Enterprise LLM API space in 2023, it has fallen to 25% market share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
