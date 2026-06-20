Rare Holdings Aktie
ISIN: ZAE000092714
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20.06.2026 17:15:00
My Favorite Rare Earth Stock To Buy For The Next 10 Years
Rare-earth metals are used in everything from your cellphone to high-tech missiles that countries stockpile for self-defense. Right now, most of the world's supply of rare-earth metals comes from China, a country that has shown it will use access to these vital metals as a geopolitical bargaining chip. Which is the first reason why MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is attractive as a long-term investment. The second reason is a bit more subtle.MP Materials has a rare-earth metals mining operation and a rare-earth metals processing business. Both are up and running, and they are both located in the United States. Even more impressive, MP Materials produced positive adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share in the first quarter of 2026. For investors looking at the rare-earth space, this company appears to have a sustainable, full-featured business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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