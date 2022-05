My Favorite Safe Dividend King to Buy Now (and It's Not Even Close)

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

History was made last week when the consumer staples sector suffered its worst two-day decline in over 20 years. Consumer staples stocks are favorites among retirees and income investors because they tend to pay attractive dividends and produce steady growth over time. Their competitive edge isn't their glitz and glam -- it's their reliability. So, when the sector falls by over 8.5% in two days while the S&P 500 falls by less than 3%, investors may wonder whether it is as safe as its reputation implies.Here's why Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) stands out as best in breed among Dividend Kings -- which are S&P 500 companies that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 50 years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading