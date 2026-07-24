Generation Income Properties Aktie

Generation Income Properties für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US37149D1054

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24.07.2026 07:00:05

My generation shouldn’t be scared of a care tax - we’re paying one already | Gaby Hinsliff

If Andy Burnham is minded to grasp the nettle, he will need to sell it to people like me. The right will call it a ‘death tax’ – why not a levy for ageing well?One of the last things Andy Burnham did before entering Downing Street was to go and see his father.Now living in a nursing home, Roy Burnham has Alzheimer’s and isn’t really aware of his son’s new job. But perhaps the prime minister wanted, in part, to try to explain why he might not be visiting so often in future.Gaby Hinsliff is a Guardian columnist Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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