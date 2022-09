Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Believe it or not, we're about to be down to the final four months of 2022. Many investors will probably be glad to move past what's been a dismal year for the stock market.But I don't think investors have to wait until the new year to find great stocks. Here's my hands -down favorite stock to buy in September.Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has stood out as a winner among a bunch of losers so far in 2022. The biotech stock has soared more than 30% year to date. It never dipped into negative territory while the overall market was plummeting.Continue reading