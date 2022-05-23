My husband wants our home in his sole name - can I protect myself?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

He says because I part-own a flat there would be an issue with stamp duty, but I don’t feel comfortableQ We are buying our next family home. My husband wants it in his sole name (both on the mortgage and at the Land Registry) but this makes me feel uneasy. He says it doesn’t matter as we are married so if he dies I will get it and if we divorce I will get half.I’m currently on maternity leave so not earning but when I was at work, I did pay towards the mortgage each month. However, I don’t earn as much as him so before I was only able to contribute a small amount towards the mortgage.He says because I have a flat I bought with a friend some years ago making me a joint owner would create an issue with stamp duty and also I wouldn’t be able to get a mortgage so he will leave my name out on the application.This doesn’t make me feel comfortable. Am I protected? Or – if not – how can I protect myself? My husband says that when I am able to sell my flat can I put my name on the house but won’t there be fees to pay to do that?BYA I have some bad news for your husband: even if you aren’t named as joint owner on the new house your flat could still have an impact on the rate of stamp duty land tax (SDLT) you are charged in England because the tax system treats a married couple or civil partnership as one unit. Continue reading...